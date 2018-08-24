About 80 percent of people 65 years of age and older have experienced some form of dizziness. And now there is a new specialized center for treatment of these disorders in the tri-state area.
FYZICAL Dizziness and Balance Centers is a physical therapy clinic in Dakota Dunes located in the Tower Medical Building. It is unique to the area in that its target population is patients with balance deficits and dizziness. FYZICAL has state-of-the-art equipment and specially trained therapists to analyze and treat balance and dizziness disorders, such as benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), vestibular (inner ear) disorders, and generalized imbalance. Though patients often go the emergency room or see a neurologist or an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) physician for treatment of their dizziness, medications and surgery are often not the cure for these issues. Rather, vestibular rehabilitation is needed through specialized therapy to retrain the balance systems and reduce dizziness.
The Bertec Balance Advantage is FYZICAL’s most specialized and unique piece of equipment. This machine is capable of performing a computerized dynamic posturography (CDP) test to give a diagnostic look at the three balance systems: the eyes, the inner ear, and the somatosensory system. When the three systems are not working together or giving the brain inaccurate information, it can cause imbalance, dizziness, or feelings of being “off”. The results of the CDP test are important in determining what part or parts of the balance systems are weak. This information is then used to design the most appropriate plan of care for balance and dizziness retraining. The Bertec also incorporates several training modules for retraining each of the three balance systems, as well as protocols for treatment of concussions.
Another unique feature of FYZICAL is the safety overhead system (SOS). Each patient wears a harness and is secured into the overhead rail system. Not only does this allow patients to retrain and test the limits of their balance, it decreases risk and fear of falling. For those who rely on a cane or walker, this system allows for them to practice walking without support and progress toward walking without support in their daily life activities.
Patients who are seen at FYZICAL benefit from the Bertec and SOS, as well as many other unique services and equipment that are specially designed for retraining the balance systems and reducing dizziness. It is FYZICAL’s goal to serve the tri-state area through these services to help increase safety with daily tasks, reduce fall risk, and improve feelings of dizziness. We invite you to stop by to meet the staff and see the state-of-the-art equipment today!