Getting Back in Rhythm

Definitive diagnosis of an arrhythmia is made during an EP study, where catheters are inserted into blood vessels in various locations, and advanced to the heart. Through these wires, electrical impulses are both delivered to and received from the heart, assessing both normal and abnormal conditions.

“Before we take the patient to the EP Lab, we have clinical data and documentation that provides an idea of the areas of concern. This allows us to put a plan in place,” says Board-Certified EP specialist Thong Pham, MD, FACC. Drs. Pham and Arteaga are members of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates. The electrophysiologists at St. Luke’s perform more ablation and electrophysiology procedures than any other provider in the Siouxland area. “When we get into the EP Lab, we can then confirm the diagnosis with the EP study and proceed with the intervention.”

During the procedure, 3D images of the heart are gathered, and an attempt is made to duplicate the patient's clinical arrhythmia by pacing the heart from different locations and at different rates.