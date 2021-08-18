Getting Back in Rhythm

The notion of your heart skipping a beat has been romanticized over the years to be associated with everything from young love to the type of excitement that takes your breath away. An altered heart rhythm, however, could be the sign of a serious condition.
At UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, the team in the Electrophysiology (EP) Lab performs studies and delivers corrective procedures to address an array of abnormal heart rhythms or arrhythmias. Untreated, these irregular heartbeats can lead to heart disease, fatigue, stroke and congestive heart failure.
“Patients who have arrhythmia disorders or arrhythmia illnesses typically suffer from a variety of symptoms like skipping beats, racing heart beats, fainting, fatigue and shortness of breath,” says Roque Arteaga, MD, FACC. Dr. Arteaga is a Board-Certified EP specialist.
The heart's rhythm ("beat cycle" or "contraction cycle") is controlled by a natural pacemaker called the sino-atrial node (SA node). The SA node, located in the right atrium, creates an electrical impulse that travels first through the right and left atria, and then to the right and left ventricles, causing the heart to beat.
Electrical pulses usually travel in a regular pattern through a cardiovascular system. Heart attacks, aging and high blood pressure may cause damage to the heart tissue and lead to an irregular pattern. These arrhythmias can be too slow (Bradycardia), too fast (Tachycardia), or irregular.
Definitive diagnosis of an arrhythmia is made during an EP study, where catheters are inserted into blood vessels in various locations, and advanced to the heart. Through these wires, electrical impulses are both delivered to and received from the heart, assessing both normal and abnormal conditions.
“Before we take the patient to the EP Lab, we have clinical data and documentation that provides an idea of the areas of concern. This allows us to put a plan in place,” says Board-Certified EP specialist Thong Pham, MD, FACC. Drs. Pham and Arteaga are members of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates. The electrophysiologists at St. Luke’s perform more ablation and electrophysiology procedures than any other provider in the Siouxland area. “When we get into the EP Lab, we can then confirm the diagnosis with the EP study and proceed with the intervention.”
During the procedure, 3D images of the heart are gathered, and an attempt is made to duplicate the patient's clinical arrhythmia by pacing the heart from different locations and at different rates.
Once an arrhythmia has been initiated, it is assessed and analyzed to determine its origin and pathway of conduction. Once determined, a decision is made on best cause of treatment, which may include medications, ablation with radiofrequency or even device treatment where a Pacemaker or an Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator (ICD) may be implanted. At the end of the procedure the catheters are removed, and pressure is placed on the puncture site to prevent bleeding.
“We mainly provide ablation treatment for a fast abnormal heart rate in the upper or lower chambers.” says Dr. Pham. “A slow rhythm can be treated with a pacemaker which delivers electrical impulses to activate either the upper or lower chamber of the heart. Those procedures usually occur in the older population.”
While people with otherwise healthy hearts can develop an arrhythmia, it is rare. The most common occurrences of these rare arrhythmias are in younger patients, according to Dr. Pham.
“In these patients, the heart is normal they just have a small over-active area that is causing the rhythm to be too fast,” he says. “We can effectively treat this with an ablation, and they leave the EP Lab cured.”
EP studies are typically provided on an outpatient basis with light sedation and local anesthetic. Following the study and any treatment, patients typically are held for four to six hours to ensure the catheter insertion sites seal and they aren’t experiencing any chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath or lightheadedness. While patients are counseled to limit activity immediately after their procedure, Dr. Pham says most can return to normal activity—apart from heavy lifting—the day after their treatment.
Dr. Arteaga says the team-focused approach in the St. Luke’s EP Lab is of great benefit to patients.
“We all strive to provide the best care that we can to help our patients find relief,” he says. “I like the idea that multiple brains working together are better than a single brain trying to do his best. So, I like that about the cardiology group. We all strive to put our heads together, especially when it comes to tackling complex cases and trying to get the best results.”
Both specialists say they love their work.
“When patients tell me they feel better or when they tell me that life is improved, it is very rewarding,” Dr. Pham says.
“I always had a fascination for arrhythmia management, arrhythmia treatment, and particularly the ability to be able to cure patients from their arrhythmic disorder,” Dr. Arteaga says. “Providing interventions that cure a patient and improves their life is the best part of my job.”
If you are experiencing an abnormal rhythm or are experiencing unexplained fatigue, chest pain or shortness of breath, you should see your primary care provider to learn more about whether you are a candidate for an EP study.
To learn more about comprehensive cardiology care at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, visit unitypoint.org.