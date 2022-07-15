Hip fractures: A growing problem

Many began to make jokes as a commercial ran for years where a woman cried out, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” But it’s no laughing matter for those who’ve suffered a hip fracture. In fact, these injuries are associated with high rates of mortality among the elderly. Thankfully, there are preventative measures and improved treatments for those at risk of this potentially debilitating injury.

WHO’S AT RISK

White women are the most susceptible to hip fractures, sustaining some three-quarters of these injuries. But age plays a huge role: Those 85 and older are up to 15 times more likely to suffer a hip fracture as those who are 60-to-65, according to the CDC. Osteoporosis is also a risk factor, since the disease weakens bones. More than 10 million Americans over the age of 50 already suffer from this disease, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation — and 34 million more have risk factors.

SOARING NUMBERS

Hip fractures are projected to reach nearly 290,000 a year by 2030, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 95% of these injuries involve falling, typically sideways onto the hip. Depending on the injured person’s age and overall health, a hip fracture may result in long-term impairment, lengthier admissions to a nursing home or even death.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Hip fractures typically involve hospitalization and surgery, with a one-week stay as the typical length of treatment. Many will then have to transfer to a rehabilitation center or nursing home in order to regain full mobility. As many as one in three seniors who were living independently end up spending at least a year in rehab, according to the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Deaths associated with hip fractures continue at a worrying pace. But better treatment options, including advances in hip replacement, have shortened recovery times and improved outcomes. Some 400,000 hip replacements are completed each year in the U.S.

AVOIDING FALLS

Daily exercise improves balance and increases leg strength, both of which factor into fall injuries.

Have your doctor review your prescriptions if you are having problems with drowsiness or experiencing dizzy spells. These side effects only increase the risk of a fall. Your diet should include the recommended amount of vitamin D and calcium.