How to ‘age in place’

Some of us have already found our forever homes.

Seeking independence, even later in life? Changes can be made now to ensure that you’ll always remain in the place where you’ve lived and loved.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “aging in place” as living in “one’s own home and community safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income or ability level.” If you want to extend your independence, rather than moving in with family members or shifting to a care facility, you’ll need to ready the house now with senior-focused remodeling projects meant to ease the worries that accompany growing older. The National Association of Home Builders recommend that you focus on the kitchen and laundry areas, the general floor plan, exterior of the home and the bathroom.

KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY

Consider installing pull-down shelving in the easiest-to-reach upper cabinets in your home, in order to make food, dishes and other stored goods more accessible as you age. Roll-out trays or a Lazy Susan should also be placed in base cabinets. Side-by-side refrigerators limit the amount of bending that must be done when retrieving things. The same goes for your washer and dryer configuration, where you should also switch to a top-loading option.

EXTERIOR IDEAS

Switch to low-maintenance siding, which doesn’t require the same kind of regular attention as natural woods like cedar. Shift your outdoor plantings to shrubs and bushes that do not need continual pruning or shaping, rather than flowering options. Natural landscaping can limit, or even eliminate, the need for regular lawn care. If you’re downsizing anyway, consider one-story homes to avoid using stairs in your daily activities. Brick homes are also very low maintenance.

BATHROOM PROJECTS

Surveys say almost 90% of seniors want to remain at home as they age. Unfortunately, the bathroom can become one of the most dangerous places in the home. Install additional bracing and handle bars around the shower, toilet and tub. Consider purchasing a shower seat, to limit the amount of time standing. Replace the toilet with a height-adjustable model, or the taller versions that make sitting and standing easier. Proof the area against falling with rubber matting in the shower, and bathroom flooring that’s slip resistant.