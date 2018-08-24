Barb Stratton absolutely loves the outdoors, but for her, nothing compares to her favorite exercise - walking.
Every step provides a better overall mood, energy level, self-esteem and complete happiness. To her disappointment, on one of her routine evening walks, she started to feel a stabbing pain extending from her right arch into her heel.
Like most of us, she said to herself, “It will probably go away on its own.” Unfortunately, it didn’t. After weeks of taking Ibuprofen and icing her foot with no relief, she broke down and scheduled an appointment with a podiatrist.
They gave her the maximum number of cortisone shots within her heel to try to stop the pain and made two sets of orthotics for her arches.
“The shots just helped for a few days, and the inserts just killed my hips,” said Barb. “It was like it just made it worse, and now, just to stand on it was really painful.”
Feeling depressed and gaining weight from not walking, she consulted another office in which a chiropractor recommended treatments to her achilles tendon and rest.
“Well, it felt better if I didn’t walk on it…but who can do that? But I couldn’t give up," she said.
Eight months into her ordeal, she tried to follow her primary care physician’s recommendations of new shoes, physical therapy, rubbing a golf ball on the bottom of her foot and ultrasound, but her foot condition only worsened.
“That’s when a friend finally told me about Multicare,” she said. “I remember when I was first in Multicare, there was an older lady there - I have no idea what her name was - but she told me she could hardly walk. In fact, she said she had gone to another doctor and they told her in a year she will be in a wheelchair. She said, 'I have to take care of my husband. I can't do that.' Then she stood right up and said, ‘Look at me walk now!’ I have no idea who she was, but I thought to myself, if they can help her, then just maybe they could also help me."
After Barb's first evaluation at Multicare, she learned that the various types of doctors work together to decide which provider and treatment would be the best to help her.
"I just kick myself when I think back to running from one provider to the next with no relief for over a year, and with the right doctors and equipment, it only took one examination…unreal," she said.
After her evaluation and foot screening, the physicians at Multicare told Barb that it should take them only 10 visits performed in one month to help her foot.
"I thought it was too good to be true,” she said.
Holding on to this, she faithfully drove in from Holstein, Iowa each visit, and still always greeted the front desk with a bright smile.
“I just loved how everyone was so pleasant and yet so professional. They did what they had to do. I would describe my care as direct - a hands on approach with high-tech tools and treatment devices designed to loosen up my feet and keep them that way - AND IT DID!” she exclaimed.
Barb is happy to report that she hasn't experienced any foot pain now for more than three years because of Multicare’s treatment program. Barb is happy to report that she is now walking more than ever pain free. Since her feet have been corrected, now she can just wear supportive inserts or periodically perform stretches on her own to keep feeling great.
“I’m so thankful my friend told me about them,” said Barb. “I now recommend Multicare Health Clinic all the time - to anyone who needs help. I know just how painful and debilitating it can be, but it doesn’t have to be that way thanks to Multicare!”
