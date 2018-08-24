Osteoporosis or porous bone is a condition in which the strength and density of bone is reduced. Bones become brittle and susceptible to breaking. Osteoporosis is often called the “silent disease” because bone loss occurs without symptoms. The symptoms of osteoporosis do not occur until much bone strength is lost. The most visible symptoms may include loss of height along with a curvature of the upper back.
Osteoporosis causes 1.5 million fractures per year, especially in the spine, hip and wrist. One out of every two women will have an osteoporosis-related fracture in her lifetime. Hip fractures are especially dangerous. Within one year of a hip fracture, 20 percent die and 50 percent of survivors have a permanent disability.
(Place osteoporosis graphic here)
Osteoporosis can be diagnosed by having your bone mass measured. Bone density testing is performed by a procedure called dual energy x-ray absorptiometry or DEXA. This safe and painless test, available at CNOS, measures the amount of bone mineral. The amount of bone mineral relates directly to bone strength.
The bone density test and consultation are covered by Medicare and other insurance companies for the approved account. A referral from the patient’s personal healthcare provider is necessary for reimbursement purposes.
The osteoporosis program clinicians are certified by the International Society for Clinical Densitometry. CNOS has certified clinical densitometrists on staff.
What Are Some Risk Factors for Osteoporosis?
• Personal history of fracture
• Family history of fractures
• Caucasian race
• Female sex
• Advanced age
• Poor health/fragility
• Current cigarette smoking
• Low body weight (
• Estrogen deficiency
• Low calcium intake
• Excessive alcohol use
• Inadequate physical activity
• Recurrent falls
• Certain medications such as steroids, thyroid drugs, and anticonvulsants
What are Some Steps You Can Take to Prevent Osteoporosis?
• Eating a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D: dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese; green, leafy vegetables such as broccoli; fortified breads, cereals, and juices; and fish with bones such as sardines or salmon.
• Getting plenty of weight-bearing exercise (such as walking, dancing, aerobics) and resistance-training exercise (such as lifting weights or using stretch bands).
• Eliminating smoking and limiting alcohol intake.
• Getting regular check-ups and having a bone density test.
Call CNOS at 605-217-2667 to schedule your DEXA bone scan appointment.