There is help if you’ve become part of a growing statistic.

As many as five million older Americans are abused annually, according to the National Council on Aging. That’s one in 10 Americans over the age of 60. The good news is, a broad spectrum of advisors, caregivers and law-enforcement personnel stand ready to come to your aid.

DEFINING ELDER ABUSE

Elder abuse may be perpetrated by children, spouses or other family members, along with staff members at assisted living facilities, nursing homes or hospitals. It may include emotional or physical abuse, exploitation and neglect, sexual abuse or abandonment. The first steps in keeping safe as a senior involve self-care: Stay active and connected, since social isolation can put you at risk. Familiarize yourself with the rights you hold, and the resources at your disposal. There’s help available, both locally and nationally, if you’ve been verbally assaulted, willfully deprived of needed assistance or financially exploited.

NATIONWIDE RESOURCES

Federal law enforcement agencies are designed to investigate, detect and apprehend alleged offenders, including those who have committed elder abuse. Find out more here: https://ovc.ojp.gov/program/elder-fraud-abuse/overview. The U.S. Department of Justice hosts a searchable index for helpful agencies in your area, along with special hotline numbers depending on the situation: https://www.justice.gov/elderjustice/find-support-elder-abuse. The National Adult Protective Services Association provides a state-by-state map of care providers: https://www.napsa-now.org/aps-program-list/. Unsure of your rights? Head to the National Center on Law and Elder Rights to find out more: https://ncler.acl.gov/. The Elder Justice Coalition is also a valuable resource for those in need of help: http://www.elderjusticecoalition.com/.

FINDING LOCAL HELP

Area agencies on aging are designed to address a range of needs for those age 60 and older, providing services to help seniors remain at home into their golden years. Local domestic violence organizations focus on securing your safety, holding abusers accountable and promoting public awareness. Legal aid services provide courtroom assistance to those in need by offering advice and representing seniors in individual cases. You may also be able to rely on local arms of national agencies meant to combat Medicaid fraud, sexual abuse and other issues specific to aging. Long-term care ombudsmen work as your advocate in finding a facility and getting the best care, but also in filing local complaints.