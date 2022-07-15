Giving up your day job for the life of a retiree doesn’t mean you have to give up learning new things.

In fact, it frees up a whole lot of time to do just that. Learning new skills can help improve your physical and mental health and keep you living independently longer. Plus, it can be really fun. Here are some ways to keep sharp, even in your senior years.

Leisure Classes

If you live near a university of college of any kind, including a community college, it may offer leisure classes for adults over a certain age. The University of West Florida in Pensacola, for instance, offers a range of programs for people over 55 for a flat fee of $40 annually, plus a small fee per class. These classes include playing musical instruments, bonsai classes, cheese tours, touring local landmarks and more.

Other universities will offer lifelong learning institutes funded by the Bernard Osher Foundation. These classes, often called OLLI, offer a stress-free learning environment with no homework and no tests. There are 124 university-affiliated OLLI programs around the country, and each course offered has low fees. Some of the courses offered at one program at Louisiana State University, include basic hatha yoga, line dancing, the six queens of Henry VIII, Italian wines, and financial literacy classes.

Councils on Aging

Your local Council on Aging may also offer classes that would let you learn a new skill or pick up a new hobby. The Pima Council on Aging in Arizona, for example, offers healthy living programs for improving balance, living with diabetes and fitness courses. The Missoula, Montana, Aging Services is offering virtual classes from the AARP so that seniors can connect from the safety of their own homes and virtual caregiver support groups.

Parks and Recreation

City parks and recreation departments are another great place to look for senior classes, especially those that get you moving. Many places offer free or low-cost exercise classes and programs just for seniors that work on things like improving balance and relaxing. St. Louis County, Missouri, offers Wii bowling for just $2 per person, and free walking at local community centers.

SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers is a fitness and wellness program that’s free to seniors over 65 on certain Medicare plans. It’s designed to get people fit at more than 15,000 fitness locations and also includes health and wellness discounts. There are also online classes so you can work out in the comfort of your own home.