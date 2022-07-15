Live your best life with MercyOne

Living your best life means something different to everyone, especially when it comes to health care. MercyOne offers compassionate, personalized care with ONE team of experts, providing access to the primary care and highly rated specialty care you need, easily and conveniently.

Establishing a relationship with a primary care provider is the first step to keeping you well – staying on top of your health maintenance with regular checkups, not only when you are sick!

“It’s super important to have your home base for both preventive care and acute illnesses,” said Dr. David Ensz, a family medicine provider at MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine. “When I’ve seen you several times I don’t need to look back at your chart because I know you. I know you, your health needs, your kids, your grandkids, etc. I know the whole of your well-being.”

“I know my patients very well,” said Tonja Winekauf, ARNP, a family medicine provider at MercyOne Singing Hills Family Medicine. “I know their current medical problems, past medical problems, family medical history and what’s important in their lives. I like seeing them over time and learning about how their families influence who and what they become and do.”

Maintaining a regular checkup with your primary care provider will keep you and your family healthy. It’s more than someone you visit once a year for a physical – they’re your trusted health care partner and help navigate your well-being throughout the different stages of life.

“Primary care providers are like the quarterback of the medical team,” said Winekauf. “We collaborate with the specialists while also keeping the whole of your care in mind.”

Primary care providers offer a wide range of care including physical examinations and routine health screenings to make sure those minor symptoms you’ve been tolerating don’t grow into a bigger problem.

“There are some illnesses and diseases that if you come in too late or when you finally are experiencing symptoms the treatment becomes very difficult,” said Dr. Ensz. “A good example is colon cancer. Early colon cancer has little symptoms, so if you wait until you have noticeable bleeding then it might require more intensive treatment like surgery or chemotherapy.”

The moral of the story – skipping preventive care and ignoring symptoms can put your health and well-being at risk.

So here’s your reminder to schedule your next check-up. And if you don’t have a primary care provider, MercyOne makes it easy to match you with a health expert just for you! Just take our short quiz and we’ll take the guesswork out of finding someone you trust!

Then go ahead, live your best life. We’re with you, every step of the way.