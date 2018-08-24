At Brookdale, our residents don’t pine for the good ol' days. They’re still living them.
Independent Living
Because 70 is the new 50!
Our residents are proud people who want to continue living independent lives. So at Brookdale we’ve created an environment where they can do just that. Our associates take care of the mundane tasks, like yard work, housekeeping and laundry, enabling our residents to participate in activities they most enjoy, like fitness classes, shopping trips and community dining.
Residential Care from Associates Who Care
Some of our residents require more help with daily tasks. Our amazing associates are trained to provide the right amount of assistance, from bathing to medication management.
Our services, amenities and care plans are created to each resident’s individual needs and preferences and include the following:
♦Licensed nursing
♦Medication management
♦Daily programs, events or outings
♦Housekeeping services
♦Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as snacks throughout the day
♦Personal laundry and linen services
♦Emergency response system
♦On-site physical, occupational and speech therapy services coordinated with your provider of choice
Respite Care
Try it, you’ll like it!
Respite care at Brookdale is a convenient, temporary stay at our community. Ideal for seniors who are discharged from a hospital or care facility but who aren’t quite ready to stay at home, it is also a perfect opportunity to experience life at Brookdale before making a permanent move. Think of it as a very enjoyable test drive in a furnished apartment.
Affordable Care with a Personal Touch
When it comes to personal care at Brookdale, there is no “one size fits all.” Our individualized care plan allows each resident to pay only for the care he/she needs and wants. And we make it easy to increase or decrease the level of care based on the changing needs of each resident.
Meals at Brookdale
“I’ll have what they’re having.”
Our residents are our number one priority. The meals we prepare for them run a close second. Our chefs and cooking staff undergo the finest culinary arts training available, and our residents reap the benefits at every breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dare we say, most five-star restaurants could take a tip from us.
It’s How Seniors Were Meant to Live.
Imagine an entire senior living community designed to be a natural extension of your loved one’s own living space. Then envision the people who live there: laughing, making new friends and pursuing new, invigorating activities.
That’s Brookdale Sioux City!
As one of our premier senior living communities in the tri-state area, Brookdale Sioux City offers our residents an active retirement lifestyle. Because at Brookdale we recognize that there’s still plenty of life to enjoy.
Brookdale Sioux City is located between Pierce and Nebraska streets, close to Interstate 29 and Hamilton Boulevard. It is conveniently situated near the following businesses and healthcare facilities:
♦Grandview Park
♦Marketplace Shopping Center
♦Hy-Vee
♦Fareway
♦Mercy Medical Center
♦UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s
♦Siouxland Surgery Center
Our Mission
Enriching the lives of those we serve with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity.
