Manage your healthcare needs at SCHC

For more than 30 years, Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC) has proudly served the Siouxland area, providing healthcare services that keep patient needs first.

Often called a “one-stop shop,” SCHC serves people of all ages regardless of income or insurance status. When visitors walk through the doors of SCHC for the first time, they are surprised to see that so many services are available in one place.

When becoming a patient at SCHC, a patient and provider relationship is established. These teams of healthcare professionals work closely with their patients in setting and meeting their goals, whether it is managing their diabetes or keeping their blood pressure down.

For minor illnesses or injury, the convenience of a walk-in clinic is also available. Siouxland Community Health Center has an onsite lab and X-ray department, pharmacy, dental clinic and behavioral health services. In addition, SCHC offers prenatal services, which makes it easy for expecting mothers to receive their care and choose a provider for their baby.

It is also worth mentioning that SCHC also has on-site language interpreters and financial counselors that work with patients to help them determine their eligibility and enroll in a health insurance coverage plan such as Medicaid or plans through the marketplace.

Through the pandemic, SCHC was there to ensure these services remained accessible to patients. Telehealth visits became available for patients to see their provider virtually from their home, and prescription home delivery services were added.

In its 30 plus year history, SCHC started as a small medical clinic of 12 staff to a multi-service hub with a workforce of more than 300 at its Sioux City and South Sioux City locations.

Siouxland Community Health Center is proud to serve the Siouxland region and is here to be your first choice when selecting a provider for all your healthcare needs.