Mayo Clinic Q and A: 5 stair exercises to do at home

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: Like many people, I am now working at home. Unfortunately, with my schedule, I have not been able to work out regularly, outside of running downstairs for a quick snack between meetings. What can I do at home for exercise?

ANSWER: You don't need fancy gym equipment to get a good workout. You certainly do not even need to leave your home. Squeeze some quick exercise into your day by simply stepping onto your stairs.

Research shows that stair-climbing helps strengthen and tone your leg muscles. It keeps your leg arteries flexible, allowing blood to move more easily. Better blood flow in your legs equals a healthier heart and body.

Taking a three-minute stroll up and down the stairs after a meal also may help you control your blood sugar. Skimp on sleep last night? If you're a young woman, stair-climbing may wake you up better than a small cup of coffee.

A simple stroll up and down the stairs gives you an aerobic workout. But you can get an even greater health boost by adding in a few resistance and balance-related moves.

Step up your daily exercise routine with these five simple stair exercises:

1. Stair pushup