Hard to heal wounds need special care. The Mercy Wound Center provides specialized, state-of-the-art evaluation and treatment for a wide range of wounds including:
• Chronic wounds
• Post-surgical wounds
• Pressure ulcers
• Diabetic ulcers
• Wounds from traumatic injury
• Wounds from vascular disorders
• Venous arterial insufficiency
• Burns
The central feature of the Mercy Wound Center is the presence of two hyperbaric chambers that deliver 100 percent pure, pressurized oxygen to the patient. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a medical treatment during which the entire body is placed in a transparent, airtight chamber at increased atmospheric pressure. The patient is surrounded by and breathes 100 percent pure oxygen, which is very effective in treating the most serious non-healing wounds.
Because oxygen is a powerful healing tool, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is medicine’s most effective method of transporting oxygen to the cells of non-healing wounds, thus, increasing the rate of healing. HBOT’s increased pressure combined with the increased oxygen content dissolves oxygen into the blood and surrounding tissue, which enhances healing, fights infection and stimulates the growth of blood vessels, improving circulation to the non-healing tissue.
A typical HBOT treatment session lasts 90 to 120 minutes. During this time, the patient will lay or recline comfortably in a transparent, pressurized chamber enjoying music, reading, watching TV or simply relaxing. HBOT treatments are painless with the only discomfort a patient possibly feels is a sense of “fullness” in the ears, similar to driving down a mountain, flying, or scuba diving. There is no other discomfort during the treatment.
The Mercy Wound Center focuses on the most advanced wound care technologies, which has resulted in the successful treatment of hundreds of patients with hard-to-heal wounds. The physicians at Mercy Wound Center will create an individualized treatment plan, using the latest scientific guidelines and techniques for the most effective and fastest possible healing for each patient. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 712-279-5640.