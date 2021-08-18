MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center reimagines emergency care in Sioux City

"I loved the Fast Track option because it was exactly that. Fast for my family," Renee, a recent patient commented. "When you go to the emergency room in the past, who knows how long you will be there. Fast Track took care of our needs and got us out of there in a timely fashion."

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center debuted its Fast Track inside a newly renovated emergency department in June. The first of its kind in the Siouxland area, Fast Track cares for patients with less-severe illnesses and injuries inside a private area within the emergency room daily from 3 – 11 p.m. Whether it's a fever, ear infection or cut, you'll find a nurse practitioner or physician assistant and a registered nurse dedicated to the Fast Track experience, ensuring patient rapid access to the right experts in 90 minutes or less.

“Our newly-renovated space creates so many new options, not only for our patients, but our colleagues, as well,” said emergency care director Chris Hawkins. “Fast Track is the most exciting change. We know time is essential in an emergency and this experience will give our patients with less severe emergencies the chance to get personalized care quickly and efficiently, in a more private setting.”