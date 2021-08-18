MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center reimagines emergency care in Sioux City

"I loved the Fast Track option because it was exactly that. Fast for my family," Renee, a recent patient commented. "When you go to the emergency room in the past, who knows how long you will be there. Fast Track took care of our needs and got us out of there in a timely fashion."
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center debuted its Fast Track inside a newly renovated emergency department in June. The first of its kind in the Siouxland area, Fast Track cares for patients with less-severe illnesses and injuries inside a private area within the emergency room daily from 3 – 11 p.m. Whether it's a fever, ear infection or cut, you'll find a nurse practitioner or physician assistant and a registered nurse dedicated to the Fast Track experience, ensuring patient rapid access to the right experts in 90 minutes or less.
“Our newly-renovated space creates so many new options, not only for our patients, but our colleagues, as well,” said emergency care director Chris Hawkins. “Fast Track is the most exciting change. We know time is essential in an emergency and this experience will give our patients with less severe emergencies the chance to get personalized care quickly and efficiently, in a more private setting.”
In addition to the expanded care options, the renovations are just as impressive. If you have visited the emergency room at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in the past, you likely won't recognize the new surroundings as you enter the building situated at the corner of 6th and Jennings Streets in Downtown Sioux City. What was a cramped registration area and waiting room has been completely transformed. Patients are now greeted with modern and inviting furniture and amenities in an open space that also offering enhanced privacy. There is a separate entrance for the most serious emergencies, to ensure the most rapid and highest-level of trauma care, whether patients arrive by ambulance or helicopter.
"It is vital that we have an emergency department that is able to provide appropriate care to anyone that needs it," said Dr. Steve Warrington. "That’s something we’ve been doing for years here at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. But now, having an emergency department that is clean, welcoming and modern, to provide that care, is a luxury for Sioux City. It’s just one of the many reasons I chose to take this opportunity as chair of emergency medicine."
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's reimagined emergency department also includes additional private patient rooms and enhanced provider coverage. Additional security has been added, with 24/7 support, in addition to expanded valet hours, making it easy for patients to pull-in and check-in, without navigating parking.
To see inside the renovated emergency department, visit MercyOne.org/Siouxland.