Since January 1996, Midlands Clinic, P.C. has been providing comprehensive multi-specialty services for our Siouxland community and the surrounding areas. Midlands Clinic combines the best aspects of a traditional clinic with the strength and advantages of a multi-specialty setting.

Midlands Cosmetic, Dermatology & Plastic Surgery is an additional location in the Central Professional Center across from the Southern Hills Mall. Experts at Midlands Cosmetic customize state-of-the-art treatments to match patients’ individual needs in a relaxing, refreshing setting.

Specialties offered at Midlands Clinic include General Surgery, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Vascular Surgery. Some of the common disorders routinely treated in our clinic include the following:

General Surgery - minimally invasive laparoscopic and general surgeries such as hernia, gallbladder, appendix, trauma surgery, wound and burn care, cancer surgery (breast, colon), and weight loss surgery.

Gastroenterology - acid reflux, ulcers, celiac disease, colon cancer, colitis, anemia, constipation, fecal incontinence, disease of the pancreas, fatty liver, hepatitis and other liver disorders.

Plastic Surgery – breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery of the face & body, and hand surgery.

Dermatology- medical dermatology: MOHS Surgery for skin cancer, acne, rashes, psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo, and other hair and nail disorders.

Cosmetic Dermatology - body contouring, botox, filler, chemical peels, Dermasweep facials, microneedling, sclerotherapy, and laser services for hair removal, facial rejuvenation and scar revision.

Vascular Surgery – peripheral arterial disease, aortic disease, carotid disease, venous disease, pulmonary embolism and DVT, dialysis access, hyperhidrosis, wound treatment, traditional open vascular surgery, and vascular ultrasound interpretation.

Midlands Cosmetic, Dermatology & Plastic Surgery

4301 Sergeant Road, Suite 120

Sioux City, IA 51106

(712) 224-SKIN (7546)

midlandscosmetic.com

Midlands Clinic, P.C.

705 Sioux Point Road, Suite 100

Dakota Dunes, SD 57049

(605) 217-5500

midlandsclinic.com

