Navigating downsizing

A 2017 survey found that more than 10% of home buyers between the ages of 45 and 64 were downsizing, the National Association of Realtors said.

With rooms, wings or entire floors that older people no longer use, dumping the big family home for something smaller and easier to care for is a popular choice. Here are some tips for how to downsize without maximizing your stress.

Make a Plan

You’ll need to start thinking about downsizing well before you start planning your actual move. Downsizing and decluttering may even help you sell your current home more quickly and for more money by showing off its spaciousness.

Start off by deciding where you’ll move. Closer to family? To a treasured vacation spot? Then pick what kind of space you want. Detached homes offer more privacy, but townhomes and apartments come with less responsibility. Evaluate your lifestyle — don’t be afraid to ask friends and family for help — and decide what options are best for you.

Finally, make a timeline with achievable, reasonable goals. Pick a moving date, then work backwards, setting goals for booking a moving company (rule of thumb: the farther you’re going, the more notice they’ll need), finding a new place, selling your current home, and more.

Start Small

Decluttering and getting rid of decades of memories is going to be tough. Start with small steps, like gifting cherished items to friends and family. Go room by room through your home, matching up your things to your new space. Tackle practical things, first, like kitchen and bath supplies, beds and other items that you have to have. Save emotional items for last; it may be easier to let things go if you’ve gotten into a decluttering rhythm.

Sort things into piles: keep, toss and give away. Don’t, whatever you do, fall into the trap of the maybe pile. Make a decision and stick to it to avoid hours of agonizing. Let go of multiple items (How many cookie sheets do you really need?) and take the time to thoughtfully process each item, especially the ones you’re letting go. Keep an eye on what you’re gaining in this move, not what you’re losing.