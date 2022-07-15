Need caregiving help? Call Synergy Home Care

Odds are, if you're not already a caregiver caring for an aging parent, you likely will be in the future. There are now 65.7 million caregivers, with about 31 percent of the total workforce caring for an aging parent, a percentage that's on the rise.

If you're a member of the so-called "Sandwich Generation" that juggles childrearing and parent caregiving duties, it's important to recognize the impact of family caregiving on your work, be open to solutions and understand that seeking help may be in the best interest of you and your loved one to regain a quality of life for all.

How do you know if you need help? Here are a few signs:

- Repeatedly going to work late or leaving early

- Taking time off during the day to provide care

- Going from full-time to part-time work

- Taking a leave of absence to fulfill family caregiving obligations