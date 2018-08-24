Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab is a brand new, state-of-the-art, skilled nursing and rehab center located conveniently off I-29 in Sergeant Bluff. Our more than 60,000-square-foot facility opened its doors in March 2016, providing Siouxland with the highest quality of care in a home-like environment.
We offer 24-hour skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation and long-term intermediate care in addition to palliative and hospice services. We have a dedicated and experienced interdisciplinary team that works closely with our resident’s personal physician to provide an individualized plan of care for each resident, short-term and long-term guests have access to daily therapy using the most modern equipment and techniques. We offer physical, occupational, and speech therapy, on site, in our generously sized therapy room.
All residents enjoy private rooms with private bathrooms. We offer electric beds, cable television, wireless internet, transportation services, daily housekeeping and laundry services.
Our facility is an active community. We offer activities daily with many different options to enjoy. Each month a calendar of events is created and posted. We are continuously looking for fun ideas and entertainment options to fill our monthly calendar.
Our kitchen serves restaurant quality meals three times daily. Snacks are offered between meals as well. We will be asking for your favorite foods and anything you may dislike. Feel free to share your favorite recipes with us!!