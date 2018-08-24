CBD company Nukana is joining the marketplace as a new source for relief from the mental and physical aches and pains of daily life.
Nukana reflects the values of its founders: two marketing professionals and alternative medicine enthusiasts who saw the need for a CBD company built on trust, quality and personalized service. We are socially conscious, unfailingly curious and open to new ideas, new methods and new ways of treating the whole person.
We’ve seen firsthand the suffering of friends and family faced with chronic health issues, crippling depression and dangerous addictions. We know there has to be a better way – and Nukana CBD provides a natural option.
Together, through premium CBD products, customer education and compassionate service, we plan to change the future of how we view, treat and manage health. Are you in?
