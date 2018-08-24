Instead of each organization having separate events, Prime, Mercy Medical Center, Connections Area Agency on Aging, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and Siouxland Community Health Center have collaborated to put on this year's Health and Leisure Expo.
A collaborative table featuring the organizations involved will be near the registration table in the lobby of the Stoney Creek Inn conference center.
"This will truly be a collaborative event," said Ann Jaminet and Emilee Hardy of Sioux City Journal Communications, which publishes the Prime supplement. "It doesn't matter where we're from. We're all working together for the health of seniors."
"There are no barriers," added Leah Johnson, M.D., a faculty advisor for medical residents at Siouxland Medical Education Foundation, Inc. "We are truly working together."
Chris Kuchta, advocacy and public relations director for Connections Area Agency on Aging, said they were already doing an expo to connect people with services and agencies available and increase that awareness, and it made sense to coordinate efforts.
"We work with the hospital on the Care Transitions program," said Kuchta. "It's specially geared to facilitate the move from the hospital to home or nursing home to home."
The organizations are working together on the registration, program, registration box for door prizes, bags, and more.
The collaboration between Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's started about eight years ago in the summer of 2010.
They were finding they couldn't discharge patients from the hospital on Friday. If patients stay longer than necessary it goes to the hospitals' length of stay.
"We want patients to go home, but they could break a hip or have a medical emergency. No nursing homes will take a patient for a weekend stay because they're short staffed and may not have the patient's medications on hand," Johnson said.
They decided to work together to fix it.
They came up with a roadmap on how to improve patient care and break down the barriers to care and care management.
They got off to a good start, but they needed to get more organizations involved because they were experiencing some of the same issues.
Pharmacies, Hospice of Siouxland, ambulance services, physician clinics and more have joined the collaborative process.
They identified the causes of readmission to hospitals, which are not reimbursed, so that patients can be discharged safely. They found that some patients weren't taking their medications or getting the extra care they needed at home.
They instituted a 24-72 hour post-discharge follow-up.
"First hours are crucial," said Johnson. "Patients may be on new medications. They may not be 100 percent stable. Or they may need help with daily care activities. We try to get them in to see their primary doctor to avert bad outcomes."
They also work together to make sure plans are in place before patients leave the hospital, whether they are going to a nursing home or home.