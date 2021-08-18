Pain relief for arthritis sufferers

Platelets release proteins that attract your body’s healing cells to the injured area. The concentration of platelets in PRP allows your body to recognize the injury as a priority augments what your body can do itself.

Here’s how it works:

• A blood sample is drawn from the patient and spun in a machine called a centrifuge that separates red blood cells from plasma.

• The cells pulled from the plasma layer contain platelets which have more proteins and growth factors that help stimulate a regenerative process.

• Using ultrasound guidance, the PRP is injected directly into the damaged tissue/joint.

• For Stem Cell Therapy, blood is collected for the bone marrow of a patient. From the blood a type of stem cell is separated and injected in the joint where there is pain.

Stem Cell Therapy uses your body’s own stem cells to treat orthopaedic injuries and joint disease. Bone Marrow Concentrate is extracted from the patient’s body and placed at the treatment site with ultrasound guidance. It jump starts the healing process at the cellular level by stimulating the body to repair and replace damaged tissue in the joints. Stem Cell Therapy may slow and we hope in some cases reverse cartilage and joint damage.

“If other pain relief strategies aren’t providing relief, PRP is an option with low risk,” Dr. Sherman said. “It’s a less invasive option than surgery. PRP and Stem Cell Therapy are decreasing pain and improving function in arthritis patients compared to the ones that didn’t have it.”

