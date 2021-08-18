Person to Person: Finding common ground strengthens relationships

Are you fighting with friends who support a different political party from you? Are you angry with your sister because she just got some flamboyant tattoos?

Differences can tear any two people apart. However, finding common ground can bond you in ways you never expected.

It takes good communication and careful thought, but we all need to build common ground with opponents. Our viewpoints need to change somewhat, in fact, or we are failing to grow.

"When I was younger, I was a feminist to the core," says a 69-year-old woman we'll call Tina. "My friends and I would ague about topics like abortion. Now, strangely enough, our views have flipped. We all take the opposite side from the days of our youth!"

Any two people, regardless of current beliefs or core values, can find more reasons to agree than disagree. All over the world, people basically want the same things: a loving family, safety and security, healthy food, a social life, and enough money to cover expenses.

"People in all foreign countries are basically just like us," says a psychologist we'll call Deborah. "They are not our enemies in terms of key beliefs in life."