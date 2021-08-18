Philly’s freestyle ballroom scene is still swinging. A look at love and legacy

“I’ve danced for a long time, probably since I was about 10 or 11. I guess it’s just in my soul,” she said.

Powell and Redfern-Powell have been together for 29 years, husband and wife for 26, and dancing partners for 22.

When they’re out dancing with Alston, Powell might be spinning them both at the same time. As a team, the trio have been booked to dance and teach at events, like fashion shows, private parties, and weddings across the region.

“Back in my period, it was mandatory to dance. If you didn’t dance, you got no girlfriend,” Powell explained.

In the late 1950s and ’60s, when Powell was a kid, social clubs were very popular in Philly, especially in North Philadelphia, where he grew up. Powell joined the Yock’s, a club that required dressing to the nines, at all times. The social clubs would often frequent dances together, at block parties, Barber’s Hall, Town Hall, and so on.

These days the dances they used to do at the speakeasies and the blue-light basement parties have evolved. They cha-cha, bop, strand, and two-step at select venues on select nights that include line dancing, too. Powell has been going to the Stardust since he was 20, first going to its former location in Pennsauken and now to Bellmawr, New Jersey.