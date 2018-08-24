WinnaVegas Casino Resort has the winning combination that offers all your favorite gaming action, plus great food and entertainment options. And with our beautiful hotel, you can play, and stay!
Winning Gaming Action! More WINNers More Often!!!
Bring your Good luck charms and get in the Bingo Game! Your number's coming up. The numbers jostle and tumble about. You, with dauber in hand, are poised and ready to hear the right numbers so you can be the first to call out “Bingo!” and WINN! From Thursday through Monday, WinnaVegas offers the best in bingo, with warm-up sessions, double payouts and even Ladies’ Nights. Check out our monthly $25,000 Bingo. See our bingo schedule and pricing. We have a Bingo Hot Line for the daily specials and current jackpot amounts. Call (712) 428-7144. Check on our Bingo Gone Wild…Part Bingo, Part Dance Party!!
With more than 800 slot machines varying in denominations from pennies to dollars, you’ll always find a seat at the machine of your choice. Plus we’re constantly bringing in new machines with fun animations, bright lights and more. Our table games are thrilling to play…from Pai Gow, Craps and Blackjack to live Poker.
Winn with ClubWINN!
Each month WinnaVegas also features exciting activities and contests for ClubWINN members to win cash and prizes. The best part is you can be entered into all of these activities free, by simply swiping your ClubWINN card! The ClubWINN card is easy to sign up – and free. You’ll earn points and perks like additional entries into our contests and activities, and discounts on dining and our hotel, too. The more you play, the more points you’ll earn to use how you want.
Enjoy the WinnaVegas Buffet!
The WinnaVegas Buffet is ready to serve up hot, delicious food during breakfast, lunch and dinner – including traditional breakfast favorites, assorted salad bar choices, daily main dish options, crispy fried chicken, pastas, freshly prepared vegetable selections, and scrumptious desserts and baked goods.
We’ve also added these exciting new features to our Buffet:
BBQ Night – Thursdays 5-9 p.m. For just $16.49, you can feast on St. Louis Style Ribs, Campfire Fresh Salmon, BBQ Chicken, Grilled Flank Steak, Pulled Pork, Carved Beef Brisket and fresh seasonal selections. All meats slow smoke on site every Thursday.
Seafood Extravaganza – Fridays 4:30-10 p.m. For just $19.49, sample the best of Crab Legs, Fresh Grilled Salmon, Peel & Eat Shrimp, Fried Oysters, Little Neck Clams, Shrimp Scampi and more.
Prime Time Signature Prime Rib – Saturdays 5-10 p.m. For just $16.49, you can enjoy Signature Prime Rib, Chef’s Steak Selection, Grilled Fresh Salmon, assorted salads and desserts.
Brunch – Saturday & Sunday – 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For just $12.99, you can feast on Grilled Breakfast Steaks, Grilled Ham Steaks, Egg Casseroles, Chef’s Selected Side Dishes, Assorted Salads and Desserts.
Check out our dining specials on our website: www.winnavegas.com
So come get away to WinnaVegas!
WinnaVegas has everything you need to get away and enjoy yourself. Enjoy a round of golf on our AboutGolf Simulators the weather is always 70 and sunny and check out our FREE family friendly game room. Plus, our hotel and conference center are beautifully designed rooms and suites, along with in-door swimming pool and whirlpool, exercise room and meeting spaces to accommodate all your needs, whether it’s a getaway night or a family reunion.
You can come to play for an hour, an afternoon, an evening – we’d love to have you be our guest for a week.