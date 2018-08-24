Today, the focus is shifting from treating illness to prevention and health promotion. For healthcare providers, it is not the number of patients that they see at the end of the day that is most important. Rather, providers are being held accountable for keeping patients healthy and producing high quality health outcomes.
Physicians are working together with their nurses, case managers, and other healthcare professionals such as pharmacists and social workers to address the total needs of each patient. This team approach, commonly known as “patient-centered medical home,” or PCMH, is a new concept for many providers but not for community health centers. Siouxland Community Health Center and hundreds of community health centers across the country have been serving patients as their patient-centered home for many years.
If you see a medical practice that acclaims that they are a nationally-recognized, patient-centered medical home, it means that they have done a lot of work and transformed their care to be just that. Practice is focused on involving the patient in their care plan and setting goals to improve and maintain their health. It is about a patient’s relationship with their healthcare provider where each is equally invested in making the patient healthier. Whether managing diabetes or keeping blood pressure down, PCMH is about helping patients with health issues and/or chronic disease understand their condition and not only learn how to live with it, but also make it better.
Patient-centered medical home is also a concept that spans all life cycles. As a PCMH, healthcare providers are making sure that children are receiving their immunizations and going to the dentist. They are helping newly-expectant mothers access early prenatal care to ensure healthy pregnancies and well babies. They are teaching adolescents and young adults healthy lifestyle choices, and helping older adults maintain their health.
So how does a healthcare provider take care of so many people with so many needs? Community health centers across the nation are often designed to be a “one stop” PCMH.
Your local health center, Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC), is no exception. Since 1992, SCHC has grown from a tiny Pierce Street clinic to a multiservice healthcare hub that serves more than 27,000 patients each year.
Often, first time visitors to SCHC walk through the doors and are amazed. Where else can you receive medical care with an on-site lab and X-ray department, a pharmacy to fill all your prescriptions, a dental clinic, a social services team and language interpreters all under one roof?
In addition, SCHC offers prenatal services, which makes it easy for expecting mothers to receive their care and choose a provider for their baby. SCHC also offers family planning services through a Title X grant.
It is also worth mentioning that SCHC also has a team of certified application counselors that work with patients to help them determine their eligibility and enroll in a health insurance coverage plan such as Medicaid or plans through the marketplace.
Siouxland Community Health Center is also proud of its status as a patient-centered medical home with its accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). It is a commitment to high quality patient care among the 260 employees of SCHC and embedded in the health center’s culture.
The healthcare providers and staff that work at Siouxland Community Health Center are experts in delivering care to people of all ages, treating each person with compassion, respect and dignity. It truly is what being a patient-centered medical home is all about. It is also living the SCHC mission of serving the Siouxland community and being a welcoming medical home to thousands of patients.