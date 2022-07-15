Quality and affordable family, senior and disabled living

Oakleaf Property Management Company (Oakleaf PM) has more than 1,265 apartments spread over 26 locations in 15 towns and cities for you to choose from.

Oakleaf PM has been serving Iowa and South Dakota for more than 15 years. We take pride in our services, which focus on providing quality and affordable housing throughout the region.

The primary goal of Oakleaf PM is to make this seemingly complicated process “simple” for residents to participate. We want it to be as easy as possible. Our friendly staff will be there for you every step of the way to assure a smooth transition and to give you peace of mind. We want you to feel welcome and work hard on resident retention so that even after you’ve moved in, we will continue to strive to give you the best possible customer service.

We have a Service Coordinator program that provides peace of mind, independence, savings – affordable living and one-on-one professional support. Apartment communities with the Service Coordinator program help residents get access to many optional programs and services. Participation is voluntary, allowing residents to control and customize their community involvement to fit their needs.

Please visit our website at www.oakleafpm.com for full and complete information.