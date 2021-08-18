SCHC offers one-stop shop for patient care

For 30 years, Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC) has proudly served the Siouxland area, providing healthcare services that keep patient needs first.

Often called a “one-stop shop,” SCHC serves people of all ages regardless of income or insurance status. When visitors walk through the doors of SCHC for the first time, they are surprised to see that so many services are available in one place.

When you become a patient at SCHC, you establish a relationship with your provider/s. Teams of healthcare professionals work closely with their patients in setting and meeting their goals, whether it is managing their diabetes or keeping their blood pressure down. For minor illnesses or injury, the convenience of a walk-in clinic is also available.

Siouxland Community Health Center has an on-site lab and x-ray department, pharmacy, dental clinic and behavioral health services. In addition, SCHC offers prenatal services, which makes it easy for expecting mothers to receive their care and choose a provider for their baby.

It is also worth mentioning that SCHC also has on-site language interpreters and financial counselors that that work with patients to help them determine their eligibility and enroll in a health insurance coverage plan such as Medicaid or plans through the marketplace.