Seniors and dating

Dating might seem like a young person’s game, but with more seniors living more active lifestyles, it can be an older person’s game, too. Here’s some advice for getting back out there on the dating scene.

Dealing with Baggage

Older people tend to be more experienced, and that’s generally a good thing. But sometimes that experience is traumatic, such as in the death of a spouse or a divorce. This Modern Aging says that both experiences can lead to significant self-confidence issues. Before you start looking to find a loving partner again, work on loving yourself, the site says. Give yourself time to heal before casting your nets for another special someone.

Be Selective

Make sure that when you’re looking for someone, you’re looking for the right someone. Make a list of the things you want in a partner and don’t settle for anything less. Remember, you’re not too old to date. And you’re worth doing it right. Think of each date as a learning experience and refine your list as you go.

How to Meet People

Dating these days is ruled by apps, if you believe the TV commercials, and there are plenty of apps out there, including those exclusively for older people. But that’s not the only way to meet someone new.

Consider taking a class, volunteer for a cause that you’re passionate about, join a church. All of these are great places to meet people with common interests.

Wherever you go, be present in the moment and not glued to your phone. Be ready to engage wherever you are.

Staying Safe

Dating is exciting, but it can also be a scary place. Here are some tips for staying safe from RAINN:

• Use different photos for your dating profile than for your social media pages. This makes it more difficult for someone to find you.

• Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles, such as those that only have one picture or no bio.

• Run your potential date through a search engine or ask a tech-savvy friend to do it for you.

• Beware of anyone who asks for money, even if it’s for a sudden personal crisis of some kind.

• Don’t give out your phone number or talk outside the dating app or site.

• Report any offensive behavior to the dating site immediately. This includes requesting financial assistance, requesting photographs, sending harassing or offensive messages, or any attempts to threaten or harm you.