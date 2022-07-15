Seniors and suicide

Nearly a quarter of people over the age of 55 experience some kind of mental health concern, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, with the most common conditions being anxiety, severe cognitive impairment and mood disorders.

The Risk of Suicide

Just like with any age group, mental health issues in seniors can lead to suicide. While older adults make up just 12% of the population, they account for 18% of suicides in the U.S. And they tend to be more successful.

One in four seniors who attempt suicide will succeed, compared to 1 in 200 youths, and, even if they fail, it can be tougher for older people to recover.

Warning Signs

A suicidal person may not just announce their intent to take their own life. But there are red flags that someone is thinking about harming themselves, NCOA says. They include:

• Loss of interest in activities.

• Giving away items or changing their will.

• Avoiding social activities.

• Neglecting self-care, medical regimens and grooming.

• Exhibiting a preoccupation with death.

• A lack of concern for personal safety.

Support Steps

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline says there are five steps you can take to help someone who is thinking about suicide.

1. Ask: Be direct. Ask them if they are thinking about suicide and ask what you can do to help them. Listen carefully to their answers and be sure to acknowledge their pain. Help them stay focused on the reasons why they should want to live.

2. If you’re able, be physically present for the person to ease feelings of isolation. You can also use phone or video calls, and work on a way to get others to visit or call more often. Be sure not to make promises that you’re unable to keep.

3. Keep them safe. Find out if they’ve already made an attempt and find out their plans and timeline. In general, NCOA says, the more detailed the plan is, the higher the suicide risk. Call (800) 273-8255 if someone needs immediate intervention.

4. Establish support systems that seniors can rely on now and in other times of crisis. Connect them with a mental health counselor (you can use the local Council on Aging or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to find one).

5. Check in often, even after the initial crisis has passed. Even if it’s just a text or a card, it shows that you care. And that may mean the difference between life and death.