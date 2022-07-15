Sunrise: Senior living choices for you

At Sunrise Retirement Community we strive daily to meet our mission of Caring deeply. Connecting daily. Leading boldly. Serving faithfully.

Forward-thinking and person-centered, Sunrise Retirement Community will be recognized as Siouxland’s highest quality, most active and comprehensive senior living community of choice.

At Sunrise Retirement Community, we are proud of our resident-centered care philosophy. It is an approach that zeroes in on individual needs and ensures “freedom of choice” for our residents.

We strive to be more inviting and less institutional in today’s senior care. We urge residents to enjoy more independence, privacy, and flexibility in their daily lives – and we provide each resident with what works best for him or her.

With a large variety of living options which include independent living, assisted living, memory care assisted living, skilled nursing care, long-term nursing care and long-term nursing memory care, residents have the opportunity to transition to higher levels of care on campus with priority admission.

Sunrise is the only community-based not-for-profit retirement community in Sioux City.

Located on the growing east side of Sioux City, our dynamic 35-acre campus is an active community where there is always something to do!

To learn more about our community, give us a call at (712) 276-3821 or visit our website at www.sunriseretirement.com.