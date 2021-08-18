Take a holistic approach to health with CBD products

YOUR CBD STORE IN SIOUXLAND is the seventh location for owners Michael and Chelle TenHaken. Michael knew he had to share this holistic approach to HEALTH after his amazing experience with CBD and his fibromyalgia. We are thrilled to be sharing this "Health without the High approach to becoming your very best you" with the Siouxland area!

BEYOND CBD: A VARIETY OF CANNABINOIDS

Dr. Anthony Ferrari is the Chief Science Officer at SUNMED, creating and analyzing a line of CBD-related health products. An industrial chemist who earned his Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry at Florida State University, Dr. Ferrari is the creator of a number of award-winning CBD products.

While most companies focus purely on CBD itself, SUNMED and Dr. Ferrari focus on the entire profile of the hemp plant and its more-than-100 individual cannabinoids. Research and development is conducted for SUNMED products that highlight both CBD and other select cannabinoids found in hemp without THC.

ORGANICS FOR ALL