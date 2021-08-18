Take a holistic approach to health with CBD products

YOUR CBD STORE IN SIOUXLAND is the seventh location for owners Michael and Chelle TenHaken. Michael knew he had to share this holistic approach to HEALTH after his amazing experience with CBD and his fibromyalgia. We are thrilled to be sharing this "Health without the High approach to becoming your very best you" with the Siouxland area!
BEYOND CBD: A VARIETY OF CANNABINOIDS
Dr. Anthony Ferrari is the Chief Science Officer at SUNMED, creating and analyzing a line of CBD-related health products. An industrial chemist who earned his Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry at Florida State University, Dr. Ferrari is the creator of a number of award-winning CBD products.
While most companies focus purely on CBD itself, SUNMED and Dr. Ferrari focus on the entire profile of the hemp plant and its more-than-100 individual cannabinoids. Research and development is conducted for SUNMED products that highlight both CBD and other select cannabinoids found in hemp without THC.
ORGANICS FOR ALL
Years of meticulous process refinement have resulted in the USDA-Certified Organic line of products. From growing the hemp plants to harvest, extraction and formulation, every step follows rigorous USDA organic guidelines to offer Your CBD Store customers the most planet-conscious products that exceed qualification standards.
TRANSPARENCY FIRST
Transparent product information, backed by third-party laboratory testing and easily-accessible lab results for every product, make SUNMED and Your CBD Store a refreshing new standard in the CBD space.
AN EMPOWERING STORE EXPERIENCE
At Your CBD Store, customers enter a safe, comfortable and inviting environment where guests can learn about CBD, try samples, and feel confident making an informed decision on the best cannabinoid formulation option for them. Your CBD Store continues to offer the most sophisticated hemp products on the market.