Nowadays, even the refrigerators and toasters are going high-tech, with options that are controllable with your phone.

The active aging industry in the U.S., which includes smart living tech, is expected to swell to a $30 billion behemoth, the Consumer Technology Association says, with tech for seniors representing at least $900 million. Here are a few of the gadgets and gizmos that might help make your life easier.

Embodied Labs

This company offers an immersive program using virtual reality headsets that offer simulations in which caregivers take on the persona of an aging person facing a variety of illnesses, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. This will help caregivers develop empathy for their patients and improve the way they deliver care, the company’s founder, Carrier Shaw, told CNBC.

Intuition Robotics

This 2016 startup helps older people avoid loneliness and social isolation, two problems that can contribute to poor health. The ElliQ robot initiates conversation to help people stay in touch with family and friends and engage in healthy behaviors, including reminders to take medications. It can also check the weather, suggest activities and show photos sent by loved ones. Intuition partnered with Comfort Keepers, the largest home care provider in the U.S., for distribution.

Neuro Rehab VR

Another company using virtual reality in health care is Neuro Rehab VR. It uses virtual reality to tailor exercises for older patients undergoing physical therapy.

It records physiological and kinematic responses and makes the experience more like a game.

VitalTech

This cloud-based, connected care platform launched in 2018. It’s an emergency and fall-detection watch that can also track vital signs such as heart rate, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, as well as physical activity and sleep quality. The water-resistant, sweat-proof watch can also remind people to take medication and charges while someone’s wearing it. An app lets others monitor vital signs, historical readings, manage fall alerts and view nutritional information.

Ageless Innovation

Hasbro alum Ted Fischer developed a series of robotic pets under the name. These fluffy companions interact with people the same way a living pet would, offering companionship and promoting happiness. The company says the pets have been shown to be an effective intervention in addressing loneliness in older people.