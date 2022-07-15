Vitamin deficiencies are a growing problem for aging Americans.

As many as a third of elderly people were lacking some basic nutritional necessities, according to one study. There were particular issues with vitamins D and B.

In many cases, incorporating specific foods into your diet can address these deficiencies, while also offering important health benefits. Vitamin supplements might also be required, though you should consult your physician before increasing any dosages. Here’s a deeper look at the importance of vitamins, and why we need them.

IN YOUR DIET

What we eat directly impacts how your body functions and how you feel. You won’t have to worry with the right diet, because certain foods are known to contain the vitamins that are essential for our good health. Fruits and vegetables are loaded with vitamins, while whole grains are an important source of B vitamins. Try for a healthy balance of proteins, carbohydrates and health fats, which also support you body through needed vitamins.

CHANGING BODIES

Older people’s stomachs produce less acid, reducing our ability to absorb nutrients like vitamins B12 and B6, and iron. That’s why adults who are 50 and over need to pay close attention to their levels. As we age, we also start to lose more of the mineral calcium than we absorb, leading to bones that break more easily — especially for post-menopausal women.

FIGHTING DISEASE

Beyond the obvious health benefits of a vitamin-filled diet, eating right may lower your risk of developing diseases like Alzheimer’s. Vitamin E, or a combination of vitamins E and C, vitamin B12 and folate are thought to be important preventative tools, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. They urge a diet of cold-water fish, dark-skinned fruits, vegetables and nuts to help increase your needed vitamin intake.

WHEN TO SUPPLEMENT

The Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Sciences has set the recommended daily allowance for vitamins, which you regularly see on the labels of food products and supplements. But seniors, and women in particular, may have specific needs not outlined in those general guidelines. Consult a nutritionist or health care professional about which levels are appropriate for you. They’ll base these recommendations on your particular diet, weight, health condition and other factors.