Enjoying the great outdoors with friends, conducting long business meetings, listening to your favorite podcast or music - no matter how much activity you like to pack into your day, Signia's longer-lasting Pure Charge&Go keeps going with you. True to its name, Pure Charge&Go can be fully charged in 3 hours so that it's always ready to go when you are.
Hear the sound of your own voice as nature intended.
Enjoy our most advanced, intuitive and reliable hearing aid - Pure Charge&Go from Signia. Whether you're catching up with close friends or negotiating with business associates, these innovative hearing aids deliver our most natural sound quality.
Coupled with the convenience of never having to change batteries and high-quality stereo streaming from iPhone or from Android with the StreamLine Mic, Pure Charge&Go is the ultimate heraing aid.
Enjoy direct streaming of phone calls, music and TV.
Stream music in high-quality stereo straight into your ears, discreetly adjust the volume to suit your needs while watching your favorite TV show, or hear a phone call at the push of a button.
With Pure Charge&Go you have discreet and convenient remote control and premium Bluetooth connectivity for audio streaming from various sources at your fingertips - all you need is a smartphone.
Further facts and figures.
Durable high performance
Thanks to its rechargeable, high-capacity lithium-ion power cell, Signia's Pure Charge&Go offers a long-lasting, superior hearing experience even when you're streaming audio.
Signia tinnitus solutions
Tune out tinnitus with the unique built-in tinnitus solutions from Signia. Ask your hearing care professional which solution is best for you.
IP68 rated
Resistant to moisture, sweat and dirt.