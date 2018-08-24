Short stay rehabilitation serves as a vital link between a stay in the hospital and a patient’s return to his or her place of residence. Services customized for each individual and provided by a team of skilled and compassionate health care professionals help people recover as quickly as possible from surgery, illness or accident.
Whether patients require physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, nutritional counseling, post-surgical care, specialized wound care or other services, short stay rehabilitation will help them transition from the hospital to home. It serves as an important stop on the road to recovery, regardless of why hospital care was required to begin with.
Here are five factors to consider before you decide if short stay rehabilitation is a viable option for you or your loved one:
1. Don’t Be Stuck Without a Plan
Most people don’t expect to have to spend time in the hospital, and they have no idea that they might require an interim stop between the hospital and their home. It’s a good idea to do some research, plan ahead and choose a reliable and reputable rehab facility just in case you or a loved one needs short stay rehabilitation.
2. Make an Informed Decision
Find out about which facilities near your home specialize in specific rehabilitation services. You can do your research on the internet, or you can even visit one or more local rehab centers. Among other things, find out if skilled nursing care is available 24/7 and whether licensed physical, occupational and speech therapists are part of the health care team.
3. An Individualized Plan
No two situations are alike. Make sure the rehabilitation facility you choose offers a plan customized for you or your loved one. A person recovering from hip, knee or shoulder replacement has different needs than someone who spent time in the hospital following a heart attack or stroke. By the same token, if you were in the hospital suffering from pneumonia, your rehabilitation requirements are different than those of someone who had gastrointestinal surgery.
4. Some Factors to Consider
Rehabilitation centers aren’t all the same. Check to make sure facilities you are considering are licensed by the state and certified by the Medicare program and whether they accept your private insurance. Does the center provide Wi-Fi, televisions and top-of-the-line food service? Is there a full-time medical director? Are the members of the medical team trained and credentialed to provide the services you or your loved one requires? And, finally, is the center clean and modern, with the most up-to-date equipment? When you walk through the front door, does it look like a place you wouldn’t mind calling home for a few days, or even a couple of weeks?
5. Medicare Coverage
Many patients that require short stay rehabilitation are over the age of 65 and are insured by the federal Medicare program. Generally speaking, Part A – which covers hospital care – also will reimburse you for at least part of your stay in a rehabilitation facility. Make sure to choose a facility that offers Medicare-certified services that also has a dedicated staff member who is able to clearly explain the costs that will and won’t be covered by your insurance.
If you or a loved one is interested or in need of short stay rehabilitation services, consider Regency Square in South Sioux City. Get better, stronger and back home faster through state-of-the-art rehabilitation and Medicare-certified services that fit your needs. Regency Square offers various levels of care and service including, specializing in physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, long term care and assisted living options. For more information, please contact Regency Square at 402-494-4273.