Travel during the pandemic

When many people retire, the dream is to hit the road and travel.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on many people’s dreams for more than two years now. And, as more places open back up for travel, the routines and procedures are different than they were before the coronavirus, even for those people who are vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about traveling during COVID-19.

Get Your Shots

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends getting vaccinated before you travel, which may include additional doses for those that are immunocompromised or booster doses as they become available. And that’s for more than just COVID-19. Some other vaccines you may need, depending on your destination, include cholera, hepatitis A and B, Japanese encephalitis, malaria, meningitis, rabies, tickborne encephalitis, typhoid fever, yellow fever and more. Also make sure you are up-to-date on your vaccines domestically, too, including flu, tetanus and chickenpox.

Check In

Before booking travel, check in with the CDC to determine the amount of concern about diseases in your destination state or county. Look for community spread of COVID-19 and be sure to talk to your doctor before you leave. Tell them about any chronic medical conditions you have, the destinations you will be visiting, the activities you have planned, the types of accommodations you will be staying in, the timing and length of your trip, and any medications you are taking.

Cruising

Cruises are popular vacations for older adults, but the onboard environment is favorable for more than just ocean fun. It’s an ideal situation for diseases to spread, including norovirus and respiratory illnesses. To keep from getting sick, the CDC advises to wash your hands often onboard, especially before eating and after using the bathroom or before touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Plan for the Worst

Get travel insurance to cover you, especially if you’re traveling abroad. Look for policies that cover travel cancellation, health care, emergency evaluation and emergency evacuation. The CDC also suggests enrolling with the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to ensure that the U.S. knows where you are if you have medical difficulties while traveling internationally.