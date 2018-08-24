The team at Tri-State Specialists is pleased to welcome accomplished foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Phinit Phisitkul, Before making the move to Sioux City, Phisitkul worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, treating all the foot and ankle conditions of the University’s athletes and the Iowa City community.
Phisitkul worked as an associate professor at the University and led the orthopedics department with his research on minimally invasive surgery. Over the past 10 years, he has published more than 100 recognized research articles on advanced foot and ankle topics. His experience, patient care, and outstanding research earned him recognition as one of the top 16 Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Surgeons in North America.
He enjoys perfecting and teaching other orthopedic surgeons about minimally invasive surgery and performing these surgeries that boast a quicker recovery time, less scarring, and better results. He also performs ankle replacements, arthroscopic and endoscopic procedures, tendon and ligament reconstruction, and diagnoses chronic foot and ankle pain.
Not only is Phisitkul well researched and highly skilled, he is approachable and thorough. His goal is not only to provide outstanding care to the patients, but to educate them on proper care and prevention of injuries, what surgical options the patient may have, and he is happy to answer any patient questions. For a patient seeking a skilled surgeon who genuinely cares for the well-being of his patients, look no further than Tri-State Specialists’ newest surgeon, Dr. Phinit Phisitkul.