Un-retiring and your benefits

There’s a renewed sense of purpose, but also financial considerations.

Previous generations looked at retirement as a destination, but more recently seniors have begun returning to some form of work. These so-called “encore careers” take advantage of special skills and a long-term knowledge base to keep us active and engaged. But the money you make is subject to IRS-imposed rules and limits on benefits.

A GROWING TREND

As many as 40% of workers over 65 have recently reported retiring and then rejoining the workforce. Some are simply bored with sitting idly by, while others might have experienced a financial need.

In all, the number of seniors currently working or seeking employment has doubled in the last 30 years. But the extra income associated with these jobs can impact your Social Security and Medicare benefits, as well as pension payouts and other associated retirement accounts.

SOCIAL SECURITY

“Un-retiring” shouldn’t involve jobs with wages that jeopardize your benefits. Many choose to begin drawing on their Social Security at age 62, rather than the full retirement age — and that has a direct impact on how much you can earn in an encore career. Early retirees can only take home around $19,500 before their benefits change. Social Security checks go down $1 for every $2 earned after that threshold is met. So a person who began drawing Social Security at 62 then got part-time job making $25,000 a year will see their annual benefits reduced by $2,720. If you wait until full retirement, which is 66 for those born before 1960, allowable outside earnings rise to around $52,000. Benefits are only reduced $1 for each $3 earned.

MEDICARE AND PENSIONS

If you find lucrative work after age 65 but choose to keep Medicare, you might face surcharges by moving into a different income bracket. By law, high earners pay more for Part B and D coverage. Certain tax rules also apply to your pension or retirement accounts. Retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRA require a minimum distribution of funds beginning at age 72, whether you “un-retire” or not. Those who don’t could incur a potential tax penalty of 50%. Roth IRAs are an exception. Some businesses suspend benefits if you return to work; check with the human-resources department at your former employer to find out more.