Understanding fall risks

• Do I use or have I been advised to use a cane or walker?

• Do I sometimes lose my balance when walking?

• Do I worry about falling?

• Do I use my arms to push myself up from a chair?

• Do I sometimes have trouble stepping up onto a curb?

• Does my body sway when standing stationary?

• Do I take short, narrow steps?

• Do I stumble often or look at the ground when I walk?

• Do I frequently have to rush to the toilet?

• Have I lost some feeling in one or both of my feet?

• Does my medication makes me feel light-headed or sleepy?

If you answered yes to four or more, you are at risk for falls and should see a healthcare professional as soon as possible to see what you can do to minimize your risk.

How Will Physical Therapy Help Me?