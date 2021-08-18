Understanding fall risks

According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the leading cause of both fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. In fact, more than one out of four older people falls each year, but less than half tell their doctor. In addition, falling once doubles your chances of falling again.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall and every 19 minutes, an old adult dies from a fall. Thus, falls significantly threaten safety and independence and generate enormous economic and personal costs.
There are many risk factors that contribute to falling including weakness, vitamin deficiency, generalized imbalance, vestibular deficits, vertigo, some medications, vision problems and joint pain.
The risk of falling is serious, especially as people age and begin to lose their balance. However, it is something that isn’t talked about enough and is not an inevitable result of aging. At FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers of Dakota Dunes, we want you to understand the importance of fall risks, and how we can help you prevent them. We are dedicated to reducing dizziness and falls through specialized therapy programs and education on practical lifestyle adjustments.
Things to ask yourself to assess your fall risk:
• Have I fallen in the past year?
• Do I use or have I been advised to use a cane or walker?
• Do I sometimes lose my balance when walking?
• Do I worry about falling?
• Do I use my arms to push myself up from a chair?
• Do I sometimes have trouble stepping up onto a curb?
• Does my body sway when standing stationary?
• Do I take short, narrow steps?
• Do I stumble often or look at the ground when I walk?
• Do I frequently have to rush to the toilet?
• Have I lost some feeling in one or both of my feet?
• Does my medication makes me feel light-headed or sleepy?
If you answered yes to four or more, you are at risk for falls and should see a healthcare professional as soon as possible to see what you can do to minimize your risk.
How Will Physical Therapy Help Me?
Your physical therapist will assess your medical history to determine how many risk factors toward falling you may have. They will educate you on what these factors mean, as well as steps you can take to decrease your risk. After this, they will perform a thorough physical evaluation to figure out what the best treatment plan for you will be.
Your initial physical therapy evaluation may consist of several parts to better determine what your most problematic factors are. These may include vision tests, thinking tests, resting heart rate checks, active heart rate checks, and evaluations of your gait, balance, range of motion and strength.
Based on the results of this evaluation, your physical therapist will design a treatment plan around your specific needs. These plans are aimed first and foremost at reducing your risk of falling, but they will also aid you in improving balance, strength, flexibility, endurance and overall movement.
Some common forms of treatment include:
• Walking and moving programs. This part of your treatment plan is aimed at getting you back to your normal physical function when walking and/or moving. Your physical therapist may ask you to perform certain activities, such as walking in a circle, completing an obstacle course, or dancing.
• Balance training. Balance is a large part of fall prevention, as lack of stability is one of the main reasons falls occur. Your physical therapist will design a balance training plan for you as part of your treatment, and may ask you to perform certain balance-based activities, such as standing on one leg or holding your balance while performing a mentally-stimulating task (such as reciting the alphabet or reading a page from a book).
• Strength training. Strength training is typically paired with your balance training. Your physical therapist will design a strength training plan for you, which will focus on specific muscle groups in need of improvement. The goal of this will be to improve your standing and walking balance, as well as your ability to recover from a loss of balance.
• Endurance training. Endurance training is all about working up to more advanced levels of the same form of treatment. Your physical therapist may provide you with an aerobic exercise program, such as walking, and will slowly add on time to those exercises, as your endurance improves. For example, your endurance training may begin at 10-minute sessions and then may progress to 30-minute sessions.
• Pain management. Your physical therapist will want to make sure that your treatment is as comfortable as possible, so you will work together on relieving pain.
Fall prevention is extremely important for those who are at risk of experiencing falls. If you believe our fall prevention treatment program may benefit you, don’t hesitate to give our office a call today (605-217-4330). Don’t live in fear that you may take a harsh fall - instead, let FYZICAL help you get back on your feet!
