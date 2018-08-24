Welcome to the Facilities Working Together for Continuum of Care - Prime - Mercy Medical - Connections Area Agency on Aging - UnityPoint Health St. Luke's - Siouxland Community Health Center - Health and Leisure Expo, held at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third St., in Sioux City.
The Health & Leisure Expo has more than 55 booths with a wide array of products and services.
This year, several health organizations are pleased to come together to bring all the information to one venue and make this event even bigger and better than ever.
Visitors can go through all the booths and learn about products and services that they need right now and gain contacts that will help them with their future needs.
In addition, speakers will be on hand to educate the public about issues that pertain to the health and lifestyle of seniors. The collaboration among several health companies for this Expo also demonstrates the collaboration that is going on all over Siouxland to improve healthcare delivery to area seniors.
Each exhibitor is offering a valuable door prize to be given away throughout the day! Residents of the Siouxland community can talk to the experts at this event and get advice on medical services, health plans, chiropractic care, eye care, senior living, home care, investments, long-term care, dental services, hearing aids, nutrition, home health equipment, local aging services, end-of-life care, and much more!
Published by Sioux City Journal Communications, Prime magazine is one of the most popular free niche magazines in the Siouxland area. We have been in the market for more than 16 years! The magazine is available at no charge at businesses and rack stands throughout the area. Prime targets the age 55 plus reader.
Ann Jaminet and Emilee Hardy of Sioux City Journal Communications are excited to be working on the Health & Leisure Expo with other committee members: Chris Kuchta from the Connection Area Agency on Aging; Jessica Krieg, Siouxland Community Health Center; Sara Fay of UnityPoint Health St. Luke's; and Teresa Ernst of Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City!