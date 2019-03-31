Try 3 months for $3

Friday, April 5

Speaker Room A

9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Dealing with Iowa's Latest Invasive Insects - Donald Lewis, ISU Extension and Outreach

10:45 - 11:45 a.m.

If Only Trees Could Talk - Kelly Feehan, Nebraska Extension

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Gardening for Butterflies and Pollinators - Donald Lewis, ISU Extension and Outreach

1:45 - 2:45 p.m.

Weather and My Garden - Elwynn Taylor, Iowa State University

3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Create a Butterfly Garden that Supports Monarchs & Other Pollinators - Jim Kessler, Iowa Valley Community College - Grinnell

4:15 - 5:15 p.m.

Produce Basics: Handling & Storing Produce for Best Quality and Food Safety - Renee Sweers, ISU Extension and Outreach

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Worm Castings in the Garden - Pat Anderson, VermiCorp Organics

Speaker Room B

9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Yellow Grass, Brown Patches & Too Many Weeds: What's Wrong With My Lawn? - Kelly Feehan, Nebraska Extension

10:45 - 11:45 a.m.

Garden Treasures from America’s Grasslands - Jim Locklear, Lauritzen Gardens

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Starting Seeds Indoors - Marion Cain, Dakota County Voices for Food

1:45 - 2:45 p.m.

More than a Pretty Place: Celebrating Ten Years of Conservation at Lauritzen Gardens - Jim Locklear, Lauritzen Gardens

3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Nature Photography Right in Your Own Backyard - Michael P. Greiner, Michael P. Greiner Photography

4:15 - 5:15 p.m.

Why Planting Native Butterfly Gardens & Restoring Habitats Matters - Jim Kessler, Iowa Valley Community College - Grinnell

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Texture in the Garden - Todd Brockshus, Del’s Garden Center

Saturday, April 6

Speaker Room A

9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Conservation at Home: Attracting Beneficial Insects to Your Garden - Jennifer Hopwood, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation

10:45 - 11:45 a.m.

My Garden Mistakes - Jan Riggenbach, Syndicated Columnist and Author

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Small Fruit Tree Selection & Training - John Ball, SDSU Extension

1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Emerald Ash Borer & the Selection of Trees - John Ball, SDSU Extension

2:45 - 3:45 p.m.

Say Hello to Hydrangeas - Todd Brockshus, Del’s Garden Center

Speaker Room B

9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Healthy Cooking & Salad Prep with Fresh Ingredients - Tracey Badar, MercyOne

10:45 - 11:45 a.m.

Bees' Needs: How You Can Help Native Bees - Jennifer Hopwood, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Enjoying a New Outdoor Fire Pit - Shawn Tabke, Southdale Nursery and Greenhouse

1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Landscape Basics for Homeowners - Kathleen Cue, Nebraska Extension

2:45 - 3:45 p.m.

Fifty-Five Years of Chasing Images - Don Poggensee, Wind Rider Images

