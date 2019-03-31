Friday, April 5
Speaker Room A
9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Dealing with Iowa's Latest Invasive Insects - Donald Lewis, ISU Extension and Outreach
10:45 - 11:45 a.m.
If Only Trees Could Talk - Kelly Feehan, Nebraska Extension
12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
Gardening for Butterflies and Pollinators - Donald Lewis, ISU Extension and Outreach
1:45 - 2:45 p.m.
Weather and My Garden - Elwynn Taylor, Iowa State University
3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Create a Butterfly Garden that Supports Monarchs & Other Pollinators - Jim Kessler, Iowa Valley Community College - Grinnell
4:15 - 5:15 p.m.
Produce Basics: Handling & Storing Produce for Best Quality and Food Safety - Renee Sweers, ISU Extension and Outreach
6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Worm Castings in the Garden - Pat Anderson, VermiCorp Organics
Speaker Room B
9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Yellow Grass, Brown Patches & Too Many Weeds: What's Wrong With My Lawn? - Kelly Feehan, Nebraska Extension
10:45 - 11:45 a.m.
Garden Treasures from America’s Grasslands - Jim Locklear, Lauritzen Gardens
12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
Starting Seeds Indoors - Marion Cain, Dakota County Voices for Food
1:45 - 2:45 p.m.
More than a Pretty Place: Celebrating Ten Years of Conservation at Lauritzen Gardens - Jim Locklear, Lauritzen Gardens
3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Nature Photography Right in Your Own Backyard - Michael P. Greiner, Michael P. Greiner Photography
4:15 - 5:15 p.m.
Why Planting Native Butterfly Gardens & Restoring Habitats Matters - Jim Kessler, Iowa Valley Community College - Grinnell
6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Texture in the Garden - Todd Brockshus, Del’s Garden Center
Saturday, April 6
Speaker Room A
9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Conservation at Home: Attracting Beneficial Insects to Your Garden - Jennifer Hopwood, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation
10:45 - 11:45 a.m.
My Garden Mistakes - Jan Riggenbach, Syndicated Columnist and Author
12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
Small Fruit Tree Selection & Training - John Ball, SDSU Extension
1:30 - 2:30 p.m.
Emerald Ash Borer & the Selection of Trees - John Ball, SDSU Extension
2:45 - 3:45 p.m.
Say Hello to Hydrangeas - Todd Brockshus, Del’s Garden Center
Speaker Room B
9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Healthy Cooking & Salad Prep with Fresh Ingredients - Tracey Badar, MercyOne
10:45 - 11:45 a.m.
Bees' Needs: How You Can Help Native Bees - Jennifer Hopwood, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation
12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
Enjoying a New Outdoor Fire Pit - Shawn Tabke, Southdale Nursery and Greenhouse
1:30 - 2:30 p.m.
Landscape Basics for Homeowners - Kathleen Cue, Nebraska Extension
2:45 - 3:45 p.m.
Fifty-Five Years of Chasing Images - Don Poggensee, Wind Rider Images