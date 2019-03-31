Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Woodbury County and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension-Dakota County are proud to present the 2019 Siouxland Garden Show! Join us for two full days of gardening fun, learning, and shopping!
Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6
Delta Hotels Center, South Sioux City, NE
We are proud to host an educational event on everyday gardening, advanced horticulture, urban forestry, safe food handling and much more! This year’s lineup includes twenty-four education sessions on topics you don’t want to miss including outdoor fire pit creation, climatology, and pollinators! Our full lineup of speakers can be found in this publication and at siouxlandgardenshow.org
Along with an abundance of educational opportunities, over 40 exhibitors will be showcasing innovative products and traditional lawn and garden services. Whether you want to learn how to do it yourself or are looking for someone to do it for you, you will find what you are looking for at the Siouxland Garden Show!
New This Year! A hands-on display from Iowa State University, the ISU Insect Zoo, will join us on Saturday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. for an interactive learning opportunity for those interested in holding and seeing a variety of insects. Many free and fun activities will be offered for youth to learn a love for gardening. The Children’s Play Garden will feature interactive learning opportunities for the whole family!
Over 70 Master Gardeners are assisting with this year’s show and are on hand throughout the two-day event to answer your lawn and garden questions. Visit the Master Gardener booth to get your questions answered and find resources you will need for this growing season and beyond. Looking to become a Master Gardener? You will also be able to find out how to sign up and join this year’s class.
Many local vendors have your inspiration in mind as they will have displays and items for you to use in your backyard! Exhibitors will have a wide variety of outdoor décor and gardening items available to purchase and take home that day including iron trellises, garden ornaments, unique containers, and amazing varieties of flower and vegetable plants, seeds and other supplies to begin your spring lawn and
garden season.
The Siouxland Garden Show will feature local food growers and producers at the Winter Farmers Market, and an opportunity to sample and purchase local wines from area wineries.
Thank you to our many sponsors including Del’s Garden Center, Southdale Nursery, Bloomers, Premier One, City of Sioux City, City of South Sioux City, Sioux City Farmers Market, Avery Outdoor, Sioux City Journal, KTIV News 4 and Powell Broadcasting. A special thank you to the hard working, creative and visionary planning committee comprised of Iowa and Nebraska Master Gardeners as well as ISU and UNL Extension staff members. Additionally, the volunteers who have given countless hours to prepare
and ensure a successful show.
All of this and more for only $5 per person per day; children 12 and under will be admitted FREE! Hours for the show are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.
We welcome you to the 2019 Siouxland Garden Show…come and grow with us!
Molly Hewitt, County Director
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Woodbury County
Carol Larvick, Extension Educator
University of NebraskaLincoln – Dakota County