5 design trends for life at home

What does the turmoil of the coronavirus mean for new homes and communities? For starters, we are all spending more time at home, and gaining a greater appreciation for, or frustration of, all the things that come with that.

What started as work from home, though, may have morphed into something bigger and more important for those of us involved in home and community development, says J. Walker Smith, chief knowledge officer of brand and marketing of KANTAR, a leading data, consumer insights and global consulting practice. Walker calls it “LFH,” or life from home.

“Is it possible that home could become the ‘new car’ in the sense that post-World War II life has been built around the car? Will post-pandemic life be rebuilt around the home instead?” Walker stated in a webinar last week on the state of the pandemic and its effect on politics and business.

Lifestyles could be re-made around the home the same way they were remade around the car after World War II. Back then, driving spurred the growth of the suburban master-planned community, drive-thrus, convenience stores, large centrally located shopping malls and a car-centric culture that still exists, no matter how hard we all try to break it with new community concepts and more sustainable neighborhood-scale walkable living.