5 things to do after you purchase a new home

If you’re a first-time home buyer who has just finished the closing process, you might be wondering what you should do as soon as you move-in. Maybe it’s unpacking or gathering new design ideas to make the home your own. Before settling in, there are a few tasks you should consider completing to help keep your home comfortable and family safe. To help you transition to the status of new home owner, consider adding the following items to your to-do list.

Develop a Home Maintenance Checklist

You should regularly check, clean and/or test a wide variety of interior and exterior systems and structures. A robust home maintenance list can help keep your home functioning at an optimal level and save you time and money in the long run. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has a Home Maintenance Checklist to help you get started with the basic guidelines for keeping different areas of your home in the best shape.

Keep Documents Related to Your Home Organized