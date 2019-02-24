It’s no coincidence that people are generally happier in springtime. Compared to the colder, darker days of winter, spring is the opportunity for a fresh start – from planting a new flowerbed to starting a new baseball season. And for many Americans, it’s when they plan on buying a new home.
As the momentum of home buying season continues to grow, the home building industry will celebrate New Homes Month in April. At this time of year, millions of people are starting their search for the new home that’s perfect for their lifestyle. That is why we want to take this month-long opportunity to showcase the many advantages of owning a newly constructed home.
Many home buyers are seeking a unique new home that offers energy efficiency, spaciousness and warranties. They also want the ability to select their favorite appliances, flooring, paint colors and other design elements to give their home a personal touch from the day they move in.
But those characteristics are just some of the countless advantages of buying a new home. There are many other benefits of owning a new home that might be less obvious, but are often found to be just as valuable.
Strong Sense of Community
One of the built-in benefits of many new homes is the new neighborhood. When families move into a new community at the same time, lasting bonds of friendship and neighborliness often form right away. Many home builders will host community block parties in these developments to help neighbors of all ages meet and connect.
Ability to Entertain
Older homes are often smaller and therefore more challenging in which to host gatherings with friends and family. Today’s home builders are creating more open spaces with higher ceilings, larger windows and expansive great rooms for added convenience and modern living.
A Clean Slate
When moving into a new home, you won’t have to spend hours stripping dated wallpaper or painting over an ugly wall color. There are no oil stains to remove in the garage, no windows to replace, no walls to be torn down. Everything is already just the way you want it.
Peace of Mind
Building standards have changed a great deal over the decades, almost as fast as technology has evolved. New homes can accommodate today’s advanced technology and be customized to meet the individual home owner’s needs. And knowing that the home was built to the latest safety codes gives the owner added assurance.
Visit www.siouxlandhba.com to find a builder you can trust and visit with about the benefits of a new home.