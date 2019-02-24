We’ve all heard about the growing prevalence of man caves for years, but get ready for a lot more buzz about “she sheds.” A she shed is a free standing building in your home’s backyard - a space where a woman can go to invest time in her hobbies, get some work done, or just relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of the home.
Sound like a great project to take on? Here are some of the most popular uses for she sheds:
Art and Crafting Studio
The she shed gives you a great opportunity to invest more time and intention in your passions. If you’re an artist, whether professionally or as a hobby, create a space dedicated to your craft.
To make the space work, invest in some storage solutions to organize all of your crafting supplies, or finally get that easel you’ve been wanting but didn’t have space for in the main house.
If you’re a photographer, you can even look into turning your she shed into a darkroom or photography studio.
Outdoor Seating
Think about adding a bench or a small table and a couple of chairs in front of your she shed so you can sit with a friend and enjoy some beautiful weather with your favorite beverage.
It’ll feel like you’re at a chic cafe but in the comfort of your own backyard. Don’t forget to make sure the furniture and fabrics are weatherproof so you won't have to worry about dragging it inside whenever it rains or snows.
Reading Nook
Consider making your she shed a screen-free space. You don’t want to risk it becoming just another place where you go to zone out and stare at the TV. Instead, opt for a dedicated reading space. You can go with a classic window nook, or get a stylish day bed and cover it in throw pillows. Who knows, you might even use it as a place to sneak in an afternoon nap.
Finish it off with a free-standing bookcase or mount some quick and easy shelves on the wall to hold all those books you’ve been wanting to read.
Exercise or Office Space
If your passion is yoga, pilates, or weight lifting, you can turn your she shed into a space where you can blast your favorite music in a dedicated work-out space.
Or, if you’re looking for a place to hunker down and focus on work, your she shed could become an office where you can go to write, brainstorm, make phone calls, or whatever else your professional life requires.
At the end of the day, your special space should be a reflection of you – a place where you love to spend time, whether it’s relaxing, creating, or getting work done. Have fun with it and make it into something that enhances your life.
To find a professional who can help you create your perfect she shed, visit www.siouxlandhba.com/members.