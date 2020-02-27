HBA Board of Directors announced for 2020
HBA Board of Directors announced for 2020

HBA President

• Mike Clausen

First Vice President

• Bruce Kalin

Second Vice President

• Jeremy Boatman

Secretary

• Jim Wolcott

Treasurer

• Cory Albers

Past President

• Darrel Bullock

Sr. Life National Delegates

• Dennis Nelson

• Gary Roan

• Dan Moos

Life National Delegates

• Willie Delfs

• John Gunia

National Delegate

• Dennis Johnson

State Directors

• Darrel Bullock

• Todd Hagaman

Alternate State Directors

• Jerome Reicks III

• Bob Wilcke

• Bob Miller

HBA Directors at Large:

• Lorn Rogge

• Terry Bernhardt

• Steve Struthers

• Laurie Baldwin

• Doyle VanDyke

• Gary Johnson

• Jason Schrunk

• Andy Hovey

• Callin Cummings 

Executive Officer

• Terri Schelm

Administrative Assistant

• Michelle Callahan

