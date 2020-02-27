HBA Board of Directors announced for 2020

HBA President
• Mike Clausen
First Vice President
• Bruce Kalin
Second Vice President
• Jeremy Boatman
Secretary
• Jim Wolcott
Treasurer
• Cory Albers
Past President
• Darrel Bullock
Sr. Life National Delegates
• Dennis Nelson
• Gary Roan
• Dan Moos
Life National Delegates
• Willie Delfs
• John Gunia
National Delegate
• Dennis Johnson
State Directors
• Darrel Bullock
• Todd Hagaman
Alternate State Directors
• Jerome Reicks III
• Bob Wilcke
• Bob Miller
HBA Directors at Large:
• Lorn Rogge
• Terry Bernhardt
• Steve Struthers
• Laurie Baldwin
• Doyle VanDyke
• Gary Johnson
• Jason Schrunk
• Andy Hovey
• Callin Cummings
Executive Officer
• Terri Schelm
Administrative Assistant
• Michelle Callahan