HBA presents 2021 Annual Award winners

2021 Annual Award Winners were presented at the Annual HBA Awards Banquet in November.

Hall of Fame Award – Terry Bernhardt

Terry Bernhardt, Bernhardt Construction has been awarded the 2021 Hall of Fame Award for his exemplary service, leadership and long-standing membership in the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland

Builder of the Year – Todd Hagaman

The builder of the year must be a NAHB member and a custom or spec home builder. This person must demonstrate excellent leadership qualities and be active in the local community.

Associate of the Year – Doyle VanDyke

The associate of the year must be a NAHB member and is recognized for their outstanding contributions to the HBA. An associate of the year candidate must also demonstrate excellent leadership qualities and be active in the local community.

