Home owners shift expenses from entertainment to home improvement

HomeAdvisor’s latest “State of Home Spending” survey revealed that home owners spent an average of $13,138 on home-improvement projects in 2020, compared to $9,081 in 2019. Rising costs for material and labor are contributing factors, but with 85% of Americans spending more time at home as a result of COVID-19, home owners are also spending more on the whole by shifting expenses from travel and entertainment toward projects that enhance their homes.

Increased home buying is also a factor, primarily driven by millennials, the oldest of whom are now at or close to the median age of first-time home buyers.

“Homeownership rates for millennials have jumped significantly, especially as COVID-19 has reemphasized the importance of the home and many companies move to flexible work location options,” said Mischa Fisher, chief economist at HomeAdvisor, in a press release. “Millennials are not only rapidly becoming home owners, but they are also spending more on home improvement than any other generation when they do.”