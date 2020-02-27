How much is 'green' worth to you?

If you could save $1,000 each year on your total utility costs, how much more would you be willing to pay up front to purchase your next home?

According to a recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), home buyers, on average, are willing to spend an extra $10,700 to save $1,000 a year on their utility bills. An investment of that size would essentially pay for itself within 10 years—the maximum amount of payback time for energy-saving measures to still be considered “cost effective,” as defined by industry experts at NAHB.

The responses indicate today’s home buyers are more interested in going green and saving on utilities than they were in 2012, the last time NAHB posed the question. At that time, the average amount buyers were willing to invest up front in efficiency came in at just slightly more than $7,000.

NAHB’s home buyer preferences survey asked consumers to rank green features according to desirability. Some of the items included:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}